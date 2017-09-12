Carolina Beach approves new rules for golf carts

Carolina Beach Town Council approved new rules for driving golf carts in the town.

Seat belts and headlights on golf carts will be required by 2018. The council approved the changes after a 4-1 vote on Tuesday night, according to Mayor Dan Wilcox.

Golf cart safety has become an area of concern in Carolina Beach with 10 golf cart accidents and 22 violations, almost all DWI related, from 2012-16.

As of June 27, 2017, there had been two accidents and 18 violations.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.