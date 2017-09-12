Cape Fear women's soccer downs Patrick Henry 7-1

The Cape Fear women’s soccer team’s hot start continued Tuesday as the Sea Devils downed Patrick Henry Community College 7-1 at Legion Stadium.

Freshman Carly Higgins scored four goals for the Sea Devils, who improved to 5-0. Higgins, who was the NJCAA Division I player of the week, has scored 12 goals in five games.

Sophomore Alaina Capps scored two goals for CFCC, which led 4-0 at halftime.

“The team worked hard for each other,” head coach Ryan Deppa said. “(It’s) nice to see the kids have some fire to get after the game tonight.”

The Sea Devils outshot the Patriots 34-4.

CFCC returns to the field next Tuesday when it hosts Louisburg College at 1:30 p.m.

