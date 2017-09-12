Burgaw passes brunch bill - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Burgaw passes brunch bill

BURGAW, NC (WECT) -

In a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, Town of Burgaw commissioners passed the so-called brunch bill, which allows restaurants to begin selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon.

This is the second time the town voted on the bill. A unanimous vote was needed to pass the first time.

The bill goes into effect beginning this Sunday.

