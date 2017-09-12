Neighbors looking for answers to water problems

People living in Belvedere Plantation are considering all options when it comes to fixing the problems with their water service. (Source: WECT)

People living in Belvedere Plantation are considering all options when it comes to fixing the problems with their water service.

The Hampstead neighborhood has experienced several water issues over the last few months, and on Tuesday those problems returned.

“We discovered we did have water, but it was black," said Connie Lowell, a homeowners association board member in Belvedere. "Black in the toilet and black coming out of our sink.”

Residents were notified to boil their water for the time being and to avoid using it for cleaning.

Carolina Water Services, a subsidiary of Utilities Incorporated, has asked the North Carolina Utilities Commission for a rate increase. It's a request Pender County commissioners have not supported.

Lowell said the system isn't worth more money, and she wishes she and the other residents could ditch the service completely.

"It’s not getting better. It is getting worse," she said.

Maureen Ferry, the HOA president, wants more communication from Utilities Inc. She also wants to know more about who controls the company and who is responsible for fixing the problems.

“It's creeping up to a point where, no, this isn’t right," Ferry said.

Ferry is concerned the rate increase isn't going toward system improvements because customers' bills already contain an improvement charge with no results.

"The water is gross," she said. "Someone has to be accountable for it."

The HOA is looking for ways to solve the problems. Right now, they're contemplating reaching out to the Department of Health.

“We don’t know where to go," Lowell said.

