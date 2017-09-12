'Paw-ty of the Year' to benefit injured and sick homeless animals

Amber has been with CARE since 2013. She was diagnosed with an incurable and hereditary type of muscular dystrophy. She has already beaten the odds of her anticipated life expectancy of 6 months to 3 years. She is currently 4 1/2 years old. (Source: CARE)

The annual CARE benefit will be held Saturday, September 16 from 7- 11 p.m. at Sir Tyler on the Terraces (Source: CARE)

Benny, a homeless chihuahua and terrier mix is being treated thanks to donations from the annual CARE benefit that raises money to help animals like him (Source: CARE)

When a homeless dog named Benny was brought into CARE (Coastal Animal Rescue Effort), he was in really bad shape. The four year old chihuahua and terrier mix had heartworms, intestinal parasites, a heart murmur and intervertebral disk disease.

Thanks to donations raised at an annual CARE benefit, Benny is being treated and on the road to recovery.

CARE was established by veterinarians at Atlantic Animal Hospital after so many injured and sick homeless animals kept being brought in.

Saturday, September 16, the sixth annual CARE fundraiser will take place to help other animals like Benny.

The event this year is called the Paw-ty of the Year. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will benefit animals like Benny. It will be held at Sir Tyler on the Terraces from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

