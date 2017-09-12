Leland sewer issues addressed after Tuesday's spills

Leland officials released a plan of action Tuesday night that includes a $2.7 million project bid meant to help with sewer problems in the city.

In a news release, the town said heavy rain from Hurricane Irma, along with issues at two construction sites, caused excessive stormwater that overwhelmed the region's sewer collection system and resulted in a sewer spill in the 1300 block of Grandiflora Drive that released approximately 33,060 gallons of untreated wastewater.

A second spill took place at the intersection of Pine Harvest and Pemberton drives. Around 1,000 gallons of wastewater was released in that incident.

The wastewater from both discharges eventually flowed into Jackeys Creek.

"Town staff discovered today that manholes at two local construction sites were not properly plugged by contractors, thus allowing excessive stormwater to enter into the sewer system," the news release read. "Once identified this morning, town staff immediately addressed the issues with the contractors and the manholes were plugged."

As for the regional sewer issues, the release stated when heavy rain falls, stormwater enters the sewer system and is processed by the town's pump stations.

The station near Magnolia Greens Golf Course was forced to pump more water than normal and along with water from other transmission lines, the Northeast Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in Navassa was overwhelmed. That meant the town's pumping capacity was reduced by approximately two-thirds.

Also, Brunswick County Utilities installed a check valve three years ago that shuts when pressure differentials reach a certain point.

"Once this check valve shuts, the town’s pumps have difficulty opening it, preventing the town from effectively pumping into the system, which is what happened with this rain event," the release read.

The multi-million dollar project, which Leland plans to present in the next two months, is expected to take a year to complete and will result in a reduction of flow of approximately 250,000 gallons per day at the pump station.

