AP prep football poll for N.C.

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 12, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 4-A

1. Wake Forest (8) (4-0) 107 1

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (3-0) 97 2

3. West Forsyth (4-0) 83 3

4. West Mecklenburg (4-0) 74 4

5. Wake Forest Heritage (4-0) 71 5

6. Scotland County (1-1) 44 6

7. Wilmington Hoggard (3-0) 41 7

8. Charlotte Myers Park (4-0) 38 8

9. Greensboro Page (3-1) 20 9

10. East Forsyth (3-1) 12 T10

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 3-A

1. Greensboro Dudley (8) (4-0) 106 1

2. Charlotte Catholic (3) (4-0) 102 2

3. Wilmington New Hanover (4-0) 83 3

4. Weddington (3-0) 62 5

5. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (3-1-0) 49 6

6. Lee County (4-0) 44 7

7. Eastern Guilford (3-1) 42 4

8. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (4-0) 39 8

9. Southern Nash (4-0) 31 10

10. Havelock (3-1-0) 27 9

Others receiving 10 or more points: Cape Fear (3-1-0)11.

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (9) (4-0) 108 1

2. Belmont South Point (1) (4-0) 98 2

3. Lenoir Hibriten (4-0) 78 3

4. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-0) 76 4

5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (3-0) 70 5

6. Reidsville (4-0) 57 6

7. East Duplin (4-0) 44 7

8. North Davidson (2-1-0) 30 8

9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (3-0) 21 9

10. East Bladen (3-0) 12 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (9) (4-0) 108 1

2. Edenton Holmes (2) (4-0) 100 2

3. Murphy (3-1) 78 3

4. Mt. Airy (4-0) 74 5

5. Mitchell County (4-0) 64 6

6. East Wilkes (4-0) 45

7. Chocowinity Southside (4-0) 39 9

8. West Montgomery (2-1-0) 34 4

9. North Rowan (3-1-0) 32 8

10. North Stanly (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

---

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: New Bern Sun Journal, New Bern; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; Gaston Gazette, Gastonia; The Robesonian, Lumberton; The News Herald, Morganton; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star-News, Wilmington.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)