AP prep football poll for N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 12, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Wake Forest (8) (4-0) 107 1
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (3-0) 97 2
3. West Forsyth (4-0) 83 3
4. West Mecklenburg (4-0) 74 4
5. Wake Forest Heritage (4-0) 71 5
6. Scotland County (1-1) 44 6
7. Wilmington Hoggard (3-0) 41 7
8. Charlotte Myers Park (4-0) 38 8
9. Greensboro Page (3-1) 20 9
10. East Forsyth (3-1) 12 T10
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
Class 3-A
1. Greensboro Dudley (8) (4-0) 106 1
2. Charlotte Catholic (3) (4-0) 102 2
3. Wilmington New Hanover (4-0) 83 3
4. Weddington (3-0) 62 5
5. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (3-1-0) 49 6
6. Lee County (4-0) 44 7
7. Eastern Guilford (3-1) 42 4
8. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (4-0) 39 8
9. Southern Nash (4-0) 31 10
10. Havelock (3-1-0) 27 9
Others receiving 10 or more points: Cape Fear (3-1-0)11.
Class 2-A
1. Shelby (9) (4-0) 108 1
2. Belmont South Point (1) (4-0) 98 2
3. Lenoir Hibriten (4-0) 78 3
4. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-0) 76 4
5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (3-0) 70 5
6. Reidsville (4-0) 57 6
7. East Duplin (4-0) 44 7
8. North Davidson (2-1-0) 30 8
9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (3-0) 21 9
10. East Bladen (3-0) 12 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (9) (4-0) 108 1
2. Edenton Holmes (2) (4-0) 100 2
3. Murphy (3-1) 78 3
4. Mt. Airy (4-0) 74 5
5. Mitchell County (4-0) 64 6
6. East Wilkes (4-0) 45
7. Chocowinity Southside (4-0) 39 9
8. West Montgomery (2-1-0) 34 4
9. North Rowan (3-1-0) 32 8
10. North Stanly (3-0) 11 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
