Residents come together to 'Save the Downtown Library'

A redevelopment project in downtown Wilmington known as Project Grace could mean a new chapter for the public library.

New Hanover County commissioners will consider four proposals to redevelop three acres of county-owned property boarded by Grace, Third, Chestnut and Second streets.

One scenario proposes combining the library and the Cape Fear Museum, and adding apartments on Chestnut Street.

On Tuesday evening, residents met at the library to express concerns about the proposals. The event was organized by Stewart Moon, who said his primary concern was keeping the Cape Fear Museum at its current location.

Moon said the museum is a draw for the neighborhood, and could create a historic corridor toward downtown Wilmington.

He added that he was concerned with the high costs estimated for the project.

"Our biggest issue right now with Project Grace, no matter what scenario you go after, is the cost," he said. "The mere cost of taking this building down and putting a high-rise above it at such an exponential price, when we have a library and a museum that just need renovating."

George Edwards, the executive director of the Wilmington Historic Foundation, said the foundation has been keeping an eye on the library since May, when the building was placed on a watch list for threatened places.

"Every time we take a building down, we are chewing away at the very fabric that makes us unique and makes us attractive to our community and to our visitors and there's other space downtown for redevelopment," he said.

Edwards added that it would send the wrong message to the community.

"The idea that we would have a smaller library going into the 21st century, to the foundation, strikes us as inappropriate," Edwards said. "This is a growing community. This is the main library. This library makes a statement about our commitment to reading and education."

Two more meetings will be held before commissioners vote on the proposals on Oct. 12.

