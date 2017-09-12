Wells Fargo Championship names new tournament director

Charlotte, NC, September 12, 2017— The Board of Champions for Education and Pro Links Sports announced today that Gary Sobba has accepted the position of Tournament Director for the Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30-May 6, 2018 at Quail Hollow Club.



Under the tournament’s new organizational structure, Pro Links Sports now manages and operates Charlotte’s PGA TOUR event with Hollis Cavner serving as the Executive Director. Cavner and Sobba will report to Champions for Education’s board, the event’s non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable arm.



Sobba comes to the Wells Fargo Championship from Learfield Sports in Dallas, TX, where he was Senior Vice President/Executive Director of Business Development for the past two years. Prior to that, Sobba spent 15 years as General Manager of Tar Heel Sports Marketing at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. During his 30 years in the sports marketing industry, he has also served as Assistant Athletic Director/Marketing, Promotions, Broadcasting at the University of Houston, and in the same role at Wichita State University.



“Gary has a very impressive record in negotiating sponsor agreements and increasing revenue, which will be one of his main responsibilities for the Wells Fargo Championship,” Cavner said. “He also will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the tournament staff, enhancing relations with fans, current corporate partners as well as the title sponsor Wells Fargo. His passion for golf and knowledge of the Carolinas also makes him a tremendous addition to this team.”



Sobba, a native of Garnett, KS, achieved record sales totals, increased revenue threefold and won multiple Chairman’s Club awards while at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. His responsibilities included, multi-media rights for game broadcasts, coaches shows, on-field promotions, digital services as well as managing a staff of 19 people responsible for sales and marketing.



“Having attended the Wells Fargo Championship on multiple occasions, I understand what the tournament means to Wells Fargo, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte and the PGA TOUR, “ Sobba said. “It has been a dream of mine to be part of a PGA TOUR event and to have the opportunity to help take this first class event to an even higher level is exciting and an honor. Charlotte is fortunate to have an annual PGA TOUR tournament and I look forward to enhancing our commitment to the community.”



Since the tournament’s inception in 2003, the tournament has not only helped raised awareness for local and regional charitable organizations, it also has contributed over $19 million within the community.



The Wells Fargo Championship will be held at Quail Hollow Club April 30-May 6 in 2018 and April 29-May 5 in 2019.