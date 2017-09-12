Wrightsville Beach native gives birth to President Trump's 9th grandchild

Eric "Luke" Trump is Lara and Eric Trump's first child. He becomes President Trump's 9th grandchild (Source: Facebook)

Wrightsville Beach native Lara Yanaska Trump gave birth to President Donald Trump's 9th grandchild at 8:50 this morning. Lara and her husband Eric have named the baby boy Eric "Luke" Trump (Source: Twitter)

Lara Yanaska Trump announced on social media Tuesday that she has given birth to a baby boy.

Lara, a Wrightsville Beach native, is married to Eric Trump, President Trump's youngest son.

Shortly after the birth of their first child at 8:50 this morning, Eric Trump tweeted a photo of Eric "Luke" Trump.

Welcome to the world, Eric "Luke" Trump and congratulations to @LaraLeaTrump and @EricTrump! ?? pic.twitter.com/u0uQi8kqVP — Trump Organization (@Trump) September 12, 2017

This is Donald Trump's ninth grandchild. Donald Trump, Jr. has five children with his wife Vanessa. President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, has three children with her husband Jared Kushner.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.