Wilmington church collecting items to help Hurricane Irma victims

A local church is gathering supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

In a Facebook video post on Tuesday, Lifepoint Church Pastor Jeff Kapusta asked Wilmington residents to donate items at the church Wednesday-Sunday.

Donations will be accepted on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, items will be collected from 8 a.m. until noon.

Here is a list of what Lifepoint, which is partnering with Bayside Community Church in Florida, hopes to deliver:

Nonperishable food

Bottled water

First-aid kits

Baby supplies (disposable diapers, wipes, formula)

Dog and cat food

New, packaged socks and underwear

Batteries

Lifepoint Church is located at 3534 South College Rd.

