US Marshals arrest man wanted on armed robbery, kidnapping charges

The US Marshals arrested a man wanted in Surf City on armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault charges.

According to a spokesperson for the US Marshals, Harvey Wade Capps, 33, was taken into custody at his residence on Cadfel Court in Wilmington around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Capps was booked into the New Hanover County Jail and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, and interfering with emergency communication.

Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan said his department will release more information regarding Capps arrest Wednesday morning.

Capps was given a $20,000 bond.

