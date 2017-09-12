Man charged in May robbery at Kangaroo Express - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man charged in May robbery at Kangaroo Express

By: Jim Gentry, Digital Content Producer
Surveillance picture from an armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express at 2028 Oleander Dr. on May 23. (Source: WPD) Surveillance picture from an armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express at 2028 Oleander Dr. on May 23. (Source: WPD)
Sean Matthew Simmons. (Source: NHC Sheriff's Office) Sean Matthew Simmons. (Source: NHC Sheriff's Office)
A man has been charged in connection to the armed robbery of a Wilmington convenience store in May.

Sean Matthew Simmons, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was booked under a $20,000 bond.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Simmons is accused of robbing the Kangaroo Express at 2028 Oleander Drive on May 23.

Witnesses told officers that a man entered the store shortly before 8 p.m. and grabbed a drink before approaching the counter.

The suspect then pulled out a large knife and demanded money from the register.

After getting the money, he fled on foot across Oleander Drive toward Mimosa Place.

