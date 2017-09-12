Man shot by Wilmington officer 'failed to comply with numerous commands'

Charging documents filed against a man who was shot by a police officer in downtown Wilmington last week provide some insight into the moments leading up to the shooting.

Raymond McGriff Jr., 29, of Brunswick County, was hospitalized after being shot twice by Officer Adam Phillips in the 100 block of North Front Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

McGriff was released from the hospital Friday afternoon and later charged with a trio of misdemeanor offenses, including resisting a public officer, assault on a government official, and going armed to the terror of the public.

Prior to the shooting, Phillips received several complaints of McGriff “acting erratically and walking around with [his] hand on [his] pistol,” McGriff’s arrest warrant states.

When confronted by Phillips, McGriff “failed to comply with the officer’s numerous commands of stopping and placing his hands on the wall,” the document alleges.

“While the officer was attempting to perform an investigative stop on the defendant, the defendant pulled away, and reached to his waste band (sic) were (sic) he had a handgun, and eventually drew the handgun from his waste band (sic),” the document continues.

After pulling away from Phillips, McGriff ran down an alley “onto a public street with pedestrian traffic while [a] handgun was displayed,” according to the warrant.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and saw McGriff running toward the New Hanover County Library on Chestnut Street.

A New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy encountered McGriff, who was bleeding from his face and allegedly holding a gun, as he tried to enter the library’s front entrance and took him into custody.

The document does not indicate McGriff fired any shots from his handgun. Linda Thompson, spokesperson for the WPD, said a weapon was seized at the scene, but declined several other questions, citing the SBI’s ongoing investigation of the incident.

According to the police department’s policy, an officer’s use of force is justified when and to the extent that they reasonably believe it necessary:

To prevent the escape from custody or to effect the arrest of a person who they reasonably believes has committed a criminal offense, unless they know the arrest is unauthorized; or

To defend themselves or a third person from what they reasonably believe to be the use or imminent use of physical force while effecting or attempting to effect an arrest or while preventing or attempting to prevent an escape.

Similarly, an officer’s use of deadly force is justified only when it appears to be reasonably necessary thereby:

To defend themselves or a third person from what they believe to be the use or imminent use of deadly physical force;

To effect the arrest or to prevent the escape from custody of a person who they reasonably believes is attempting to escape by means of a deadly weapon, or who by their conduct or any other means indicates that they present an imminent threat of death or serious physical injury to others unless apprehended without delay.

Phillips, a nine-year veteran of the WPD, is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the department’s internal affairs investigation.

In 2014, Phillips was suspended for two days after an internal investigation determined he used excessive force during an arrest earlier that year in downtown Wilmington.

