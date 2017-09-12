Man pleads guilty to Wilmington jewelry store break-in

Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>