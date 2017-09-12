Man pleads guilty to Wilmington jewelry store break-in

A New Hanover County man pleaded guilty toed with breaking into Kingoff's Jewelers back in January. (Source: Michael Kingoff)

A New Hanover County man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to breaking into a Wilmington jewelry store earlier this year and making off with over $19,000 in merchandise.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Lendell Roosevelt Riley, 53, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court to felony larceny, injury to real property, and obtaining habitual felon status.

Riley was sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison.

On Jan. 7, officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to an alarm at Kingoff's Jewelers — located in the Hanover Shopping Center off Oleander Drive — around 9:20 p.m.

As police arrived at the shopping center, a witness flagged down an officer and pointed to the suspect who was walking in front of Stein Mart. Police then detained the man, later identified as Riley, while they investigated.

Witnesses told officers they saw Riley break into the business and leave with an armful of jewelry. One witness caught the break-in on camera.

Police eventually recovered the stolen merchandise, worth over $19,000, near Stein Mart.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety's website, Riley has served various stints in prison for breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, and larceny charges in New Hanover, Johnston, and Transylvania counties.

