UPDATE: Missing Wilmington teenager found in Clinton

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon that an 18-year-old who was last seen earlier this month has been found in Clinton.

According to the sheriff's office, Ashley Jade Stein was last seen at the Ruby Tuesday's in Monkey Junction on Sept. 3.

An email from the sheriff's office on Tuesday afternoon said Stein was located in Clinton and that plans are being made for her return home.

