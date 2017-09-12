UPDATE: Missing Wilmington teenager found in Clinton

Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>