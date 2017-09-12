MISSING: 18-year-old last seen Sept. 3 in Monkey Junction

Ashley Jade Stein was last seen at the Ruby Tuesday's in Monkey Junction, Sunday, Sept. 3. (Source: NHCSO)

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are searching for an 18-year-old who was last seen earlier this month.

According to the sheriff's office, Ashley Jade Stein was last seen at the Ruby Tuesday's in Monkey Junction, Sunday, Sept. 3.

She was wearing a red shirt and black pants, the Ruby Tuesday's uniform.

Stein has a small build, weighing about 100 lbs. and is about 5'1". She has a flower tattoo on her left collar bone and left hip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's office, (910) 798-4200.

