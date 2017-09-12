Lend an arm at the WECT/Summer Home Furniture blood drive

WECT is teaming up with Summer Home Furniture to collect blood donations for the American Red Cross.

All eligible donors are encouraged to lend an arm Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Summer Home Furniture in Shallotte.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, including trauma patients, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for blood, and volunteer donors are the only source.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

To make an appointment for the blood drive, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter zip code 28470.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.