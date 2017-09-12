Wilmington Verizon call center will participate in nationwide hurricane telethon

Hand in Hand, a national telethon will take place Tuesday night to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma - a celebrity studded event you can watch on WECT.

The telethon will air on all major networks as well as Facebook and YouTube from 8-9 p.m.

18 Verizon call centers all across the nation, including the one in Wilmington, will take donation calls from all across the United States.

Several celebrities will participate in the telethon including Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts.

Phone lines, text messaging, and digital donations will be open at the beginning of the show and will conclude one-hour after the show ends.

Viewers can donate to the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund by texting “GIVE” to 80077 on their mobile phones. Phone numbers will be posted during the telethon event.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved