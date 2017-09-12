Seahawks ranked as high as 10th in soccer polls

The UNCW men's soccer team is ranked as high as 10th in the four major Division I polls. (Source: UNCW)

The Seahawks (4-1-0) are 10th in the Soccer America Top 25 and 14th in the Top Drawer Soccer Division I poll.

UNCW is 20th in the College Soccer News Top 30 and 22nd in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25.

The Seahawks open CAA play on the road Sunday at defending conference champion Delaware.

