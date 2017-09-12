Deadline to enforce smoking ban in public housing nears

Local public housing agencies have nine months remaining to fully comply with a federal smoking ban enacted late 2016.

The rule applies to all public housing residences nationwide and allows agencies 18 months to implement, making Sept. 2017 the approximate halfway point to that deadline.

The ban specifically forbids smoking indoors in living units, common areas, and administrative offices. People are also not allowed to smoke within 25 feet of the public housing residence and administrative buildings.

Lawmakers hope the new smoking ban will improve indoor air quality, protect resident's health, reduce fire damage, and lower maintenance costs.

WECT’s Ben Smart is speaking with officials from the Wilmington Housing Authority today to update you on the progress of the smoking ban locally.

