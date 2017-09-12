Two beach accesses closed in Surf City for safety

Rain stopped in Surf City Tuesday morning, but the winds continued throughout the afternoon.

Tourism director Alan Libby said the tide had reached the dunes and stayed that way for about an hour. This all happened ahead of the usual 1 p.m. high-tide time frame.

Officials recorded waves between 4 and 6 feet and wind gusts of 25-30 mph.

Two beach accesses were closed Monday and Tuesday as a precaution, but that didn't stop some tourists from going to the beach.

Town officials are advising people to not get in the water until the surf calms down.

