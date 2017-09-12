Two beach accesses closed in Surf City

Rain stopped in Surf City Tuesday morning, but the winds continued throughout the afternoon.

Tourism director Alan Libby said the tide had reached the dunes and stayed that way for about an hour. This all happened ahead of the usually 1 p.m. high-tide time frame.

Two beach accesses were closed Monday and Tuesday as a precaution.

Town officials are advising people to not get in the water until the surf calms down.

