Brunswick Nature Park closed due to flooding

The Brunswick Nature Park is closed Tuesday due to flooding.

The park, which is located at 2601 River Road in Brunswick County, is usually open from 8 a.m. until dusk.

Brunswick Nature Park Closed today due to flooding. FYI. — Brunswick Parks/Rec (@brunswickparks) September 12, 2017

