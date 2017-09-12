Brunswick Nature Park closed due to flooding - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Brunswick Nature Park closed due to flooding

The Brunswick Nature Park is closed Tuesday due to flooding. (Source: WECT) The Brunswick Nature Park is closed Tuesday due to flooding. (Source: WECT)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Brunswick Nature Park is closed Tuesday due to flooding.

The park, which is located at 2601 River Road in Brunswick County, is usually open from 8 a.m. until dusk. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly