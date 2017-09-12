Tuesday forum aims to shed light on opioid problems in Bladen County

Bladen County will host an opioid forum Tuesday at Bladen Community College auditorium.

The forum will take place from 2-5 p.m. and include more than 10 associated groups.

The forum looks to increase awareness of the opioid problems facing Bladen County. Causes, effects, and potential prevention and treatment options will also be discussed.

Elected officials, school officials, faith organizations, law enforcement officials, and medical professionals are expected to be in attendance.

Topics to be discussed include:

supply of prescription medications in Bladen County

prescription drop boxes at the Bladen County Sheriff's office and town police departments

school restrictions to prevent students from coming and going during the school day

prescriber and pharmacist roles in Opioid epidemic

harm reduction strategies

WECT's Alex Guarino will be at that forum and will have more information throughout the day on Tuesday.

