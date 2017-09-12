Forum sheds light on opioid problems in Bladen County

Bladen County hosted an opioid forum Tuesday at Bladen Community College auditorium.

The forum's goal was to increase awareness of the opioid problems facing Bladen County. Causes, effects, and potential prevention and treatment options were also discussed.

Elected officials, school officials, faith organizations, law enforcement officials, and medical professionals were all in attendance.

Presenters gave those in attendance a deeper look into the causes and effects of this crisis as it relates to their field of work.

Chairman of Bladen County Commissioners, Charles Ray Peterson, said the meeting was a good start, and that the entire community needs to work together to end this problem.

"We really need to open our eyes up as parents and grandparents and pay attention to our children," Peterson said.

The group will hold a workshop style meeting in a few weeks to discuss the following topics:

supply of prescription medications in Bladen County

prescription drop boxes at the Bladen County Sheriff's office and town police departments

school restrictions to prevent students from coming and going during the school day

prescriber and pharmacist roles in Opioid epidemic

harm reduction strategies

