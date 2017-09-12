Program designed to help parents spot alcohol and drug use

The death rate for heroin overdoses nearly quadrupled from 2012 to 2015 and the death rate for prescription opioid overdoses doubled over the sam time frame. (Source: WECT)

The University of North Carolina Wilmington will host "Drugs Uncovered," an interactive program Sept. 23 that targets parents, caregivers and adults who care for upper elementary, middle school and high school students.

Sponsored by the Poe Center for Health Education, the program presented by the Tri-County Community Collaborative introduces adults to:

current trends regarding alcohol, tobacco and other drugs

health risks associated with adolescent use/abuse

NC alcohol laws and parental responsibility

techniques for open communication and dialog with adolescents

According to the Tri-county Community Collaborative, people aged 12 to 20 years drink 11 percent of all alcohol consumed in the United States. Roughly 33 percent of high school students report drinking alcohol in the last 30 days.

The death rate for heroin overdoses nearly quadrupled from 2012 to 2015 and the death rate for prescription opioid overdoses doubled over the same time frame.

This program will help teach adults how to protect our children and youth from this serious epidemic.

Drugs Uncovered will be held at UNCW in McNeill Hall, Room 1005, Sept. 23, 3-5 p.m. Free parking is available at the Cahill Drive deck, across the street from McNeill Hall.

Registration to this event is free but is limited. Go to the Collaborative website at www.nctricountysoc.org and click on the link for the Poe Center Drug Prevention Program for Adults and then click RSVP Now.

The Tri-County Community Collaborative for Children, Youth and Families is a volunteer organization whose mission is to act as a forum for collaboration, advocacy, and action among families, agencies serving children, youth and families, and community partners from Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties.

