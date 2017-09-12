15-year-old cello prodigy visits the Port City

15-year-old cello prodigy Ifetayo Ali-Landing is in the Port City this week to preform to various New Hanover County schools and at the Wilmington Symphony's opening night concert. (Source: WECT)

15-year-old cello prodigy Ifetayo Ali-Landing is in the Port City this week to preform to various New Hanover County schools and at the Wilmington Symphony's opening night concert.

Ali started playing the violin from the time she could walk.

Her mother is a music teacher and a violinist along with her older sister. Ali said just about everyone around her growing up played an instrument so it was inevitable that she would.

When she was four years old she added the cello to her repertoire of musical instruments. It soon became her favorite to play.

When Ali was 12 years old she became involved with the Sphinx organization. They specialize in teaching classical musicians of African American and Latino descent.

In 2016 she entered the Sphinx competition and came in second place. In 2017 she entered again and won the competition.

Now at just 15-years-old she travels around the country to preform to different groups of people.

She says she loves to inspire people to find their passion just like she was able to find her passion in playing the cello.

"I love inspiring people to do what they want to do," Ali said. "It doesn't even really have to be music. I love getting them to believe that they can do whatever they want to do, whatever they believe in. Whether it be swimming, track, gymnastics. They can do it."

Ali plans to study music in college one day. She said she wants to go to Juilliard or Curtis Institute of Music.

Ali will perform at the Wilmington Symphony's opening night Saturday Sept. 16 at the Wilson Center.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.