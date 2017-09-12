Tech ideas to make your next tailgate the talk of the town

Kids are back in school, pumpkin spice anything is everywhere, and football season has officially kicked off.

Whether you're a diehard fan or the occasional game-goer, here are some tech ideas from Verizon to make your next tailgate the talk of the town.

Football is rowdy, and so can be the tailgating experience. That's why you want a bluetooth speaker that can handle it all - the UE Wonderboom - it's droppable, waterproof and has amazingly loud 360 degree sound.

With the Moto Z2 Force and 360 camera Moto Mod, share and live-stream the tailgate so your friends who can’t be there can experience all the fun, too. Also, take some amazing photos when you slap on a Hasselblad camera mod with 10x optical zoom!

Do you have FOMO on breaking sports alerts, but don’t want to have to constantly check your phone? With the Gear S3 and its LTE connection, you can easily get your notifications right on your wrist.

With the Mophie powerstation get eight times the extra battery charge so you don’t run out of power before kickoff. An extra USB port lets you connect a second cable for dual charging.

And finally if you're looking to document your game day experience in the best way possible, then you want the OSMO Mobile Stabilizer. This is a professional grade stabilizer for your smartphone. Your videos will look so good people will swear you hired NFL films to follow you.

Information provided by Verizon Wireless.