My turn: 9/11 remembrance ceremonies still worthwhile 16 years later

For most of us, the feelings we all felt during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, are permanently etched in our memories. But with each passing year, a new generation of citizens is born without having a memory of what took place that day. And inevitably that means there will be a difference between this generation and the next.

To read about something or even watch the available video from that day is just not the same experience as living through it. I remember the bewilderment I felt as we just didn’t know what was going to happen next. That’s something our children and grandchildren did not experience. Let’s hope they never do.

I find it very worthwhile that 16 years later we still have so many ceremonies to honor those who died in the attacks. We all come together to mark the occasion and even for a fleeting moment we appear to be united.

In this hypercritical environment we currently live in, that feeling of unity is something I do not want to let go of.

