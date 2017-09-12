TCPD: Man admits to setting fire to house with dog inside

A man is accused of setting fire to a Tabor City home while knowing a dog was inside Monday night.

According to Capt. Sibbett with the Tabor City Police Department, Sandy Lewis Rhue admitted to officers that responded to the scene that he set fire to the residence at 213 Ray St. at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The dog died in the fire.

Capt. Sibbett wasn't sure the extent of the damage to the house due to the fire.

Rhue, 45, has been charged with cruelty to animals and second-degree arson. He was booked under a $55,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.