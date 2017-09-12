Pender deputy responding to call crashes vehicle into ditch

A deputy with the Pender County Sheriff's Office was responding to a call when he lost control of the vehicle and spun into a ditch Monday night. (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Department)

A deputy with the Pender County Sheriff's Office was responding to a call when he wrecked into a ditch Monday night.

Capt. Billy Sanders said that Deputy Victor Jacobs was responding to a report of an overdose at approximately 9 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle on NC 210 and spun into the ditch.

Sanders said Jacobs wasn't injured in the wreck but the car suffered considerable damage.

An internal investigation of the wreck will be conducted, according to Capt. Sanders.

