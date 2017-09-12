Brunswick Co. authorities warn of flooded roads - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Brunswick Co. authorities warn of flooded roads

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is warning motorists that there are several flooded roads in the county Tuesday morning.

According to posts on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the following areas had water covering the roads:

  • Green Hill at Quail Ridge, Winnabow
  • Mr Misery Rd at Tommys Mini Mart
  • Daws Creek near Funston
  • Green Hill and Crabapple
  • Daws Creek near BSL/Funston Rd
  • 2200 block of Malmo Loop Rd
  • Old Ocean Hwy in the area of BB&T in Bolivia

