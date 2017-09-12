Brunswick Co. authorities warn of flooded roads

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is warning motorists that there are several flooded roads in the county Tuesday morning. (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is warning motorists that there are several flooded roads in the county Tuesday morning.

According to posts on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the following areas had water covering the roads:

Green Hill at Quail Ridge, Winnabow

Mr Misery Rd at Tommys Mini Mart

Daws Creek near Funston

Green Hill and Crabapple

Daws Creek near BSL/Funston Rd

2200 block of Malmo Loop Rd

Old Ocean Hwy in the area of BB&T in Bolivia

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.