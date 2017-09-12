Local restaurants cook up Texas-style food fundraiser to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Two local restaurant owners with close ties to Texas will combine their recipes for a fundraiser they hope will serve a heap of help for the victims of Hurricane Harvey (Source: William Mellon)

William Mellon and James Smith have two things in common: they're both from Texas and both own restaurants in Wilmington.

Mellon owns Manna in downtown Wilmington. Smith owns Fork 'n Cork, also downtown, and Smoke on the Water in the new River Lights development.

Monday, September 18, the two will combine some of their popular dishes to cook up a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

"Initially I wanted to help drive supplies to the area but a personal affair prevented me from doing that," said Mellon who is from Corpus Christi, Texas. "I made a plea for help on Facebook and a fellow Texan and restaurateur, James Smith devised the plan."

Mellon says they hope to raise a lot of money serving up Texas-style food such as beef briskets, sausage and chicken. The food will be available to the public for a donation. There will also be live music.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Smoke on the Water.

