Marina takes in boats displaced by Irma

Bennett Brothers Yachts in Wilmington has taken in dozens of boats displaced by Hurricane Irma.

Connor Bennett, assistant general manager at Bennett Brothers, said a majority of the boats were on their way to Florida for the winter, but turned around as Irma headed toward the Sunshine State.

"We are above the 100-year flood plain and far enough up the Cape Fear River that we don't get a whole lot of storm surge," Bennett said. "We are a popular destination for hurricane season."

Bennett said the marina started getting calls around Labor Day, and the slips quickly filled up.

"Being able to help people in this time has been a big plus," he said. "We wish we could have helped more. We had probably another 150 phone calls that we were not able to accommodate. We have been looking at expanding our yard to help accommodate more boats during the hurricane season as these storms continue to get worse, and we are seeing more of them each year."

Several of the boats were pulled out of the water, but some remained in the water.

Bennett said many will try to make the trip back to Florida after the storm passes, but others will remain in Wilmington.

"It is really going to be up in the air because a lot of these boats will not have marinas to go back to," he said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.