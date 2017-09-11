Corrina Reece hired as Pender softball coach

Pender High School has hired Corrina Reece as the school’s new head softball coach.

Reece’s coaching career started as an assistant softball coach at Jack Britt in Fayetteville. She has held head coaching jobs at Trask and Topsail high schools.

Prior to getting into coaching, Reece played softball for UNCW from 1990-1993.

