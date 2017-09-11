Youth served for CFCC women's soccer team

With 14 of 19 players new to the roster, youth has been served for the Cape Fear Community College women’s soccer team.

“When I came for my first practice, everyone was going 110 percent,” freshman Carly Higgins said. “We didn’t have a talk or meet each other, we just knew we had to be ready for a championship run.”

A year ago, CFCC finished 17-3, and advanced to the NJCAA national tournament for the first time in program history.

“The second year players have done a heck of a job allowing (the freshmen) to get into such an early groove” CFCC head coach Ryan Deppa said.

The Sea Devils are clicking on cylinders. They have outscored their first four opponents 23-4 en route to a 4-0 start.

“If we keep working hard in training and doing our job on and off the field,” sophomore Sierra Raynor said, “with the girls that we have. it’s possible for us to make another run at it.”

While a championship is possible, Deppa reminds his team it can’t afford to take plays off.



“If you left the door open just bit, and the next day a little more, and a little more, then you get upset,” Deppa said. “So we have talked about that a lot just to keep the right path.”



