Historic Wilmington Foundation to hold meetings on Grace Street Project

A meeting to discuss downtown redevelopment and how it might affect the New Hanover County Library will be held Tuesday night. (Source: Historic Wilmington Foundation)

The Historic Wilmington Foundation will host three meetings beginning Tuesday to discuss redevelopment plans for the building that contains the downtown New Hanover County Library.

According to a Monday afternoon news release, proposed new high-rise construction may result in the library on 201 Chestnut Street being downsized. The release also said the county may suggest the Cape Fear Museum might be asked to co-locate with the library in the new building.

"Historic Wilmington Foundation is adamantly opposed to the demolition of the library building, a great mid-century modern structure and one potentially eligible for the National Register, and the Register of Deeds building," the release read. "We feel that the objective for an improved library can be attained for a lower cost by re-working the current building, with the Cape Fear Museum being moved to the northern portion of the block."

The proposal calls for the demolition of the library, the removal of Story Park and the destruction of the historic building that formerly housed the Register of Deeds, which is listed on the National Register.

Prior to the County Commissioners meeting on Oct. 2, the foundation is holding meetings to discuss and vote on the Grace Street Project plan. The public is invited to learn more and discuss the issue.

Here are the dates, times and places for the meetings:

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m., New Hanover County Public Library, 201 Chestnut Street, Third Floor

Monday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., New Hanover Public Library, 201 Chestnut Street, Hanover Room

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m., Cape Fear Museum, 814 Market Street, Williston Auditorium

