People remember heroes of September 11

Close to 100 people gathered at the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department on Monday night to honor those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The event was organized by Melody Homer, the widow of United Flight 93 officer Leroy Homer.

"I felt that it was important to remember, not just for me, but as a community," Homer said. "We just need to take a moment and pause and remember that date and the lives that we lost."

The Wilmington Girls Choir sang patriotic songs, and WECT's Frances Weller and Homer spoke to the crowd.

Homer said she hopes the event will remind people of the generosity shown in the days after the attack.

"I had so many kindnesses directed towards me," she said. "Something hateful and evil and horrible happened to me, but then I just saw so much good in people. If we can try to find the good and try to look for our similarities and try to focus a little less on the things that divide us, then I think we would all be better for it."

People were also able to donate to the Leroy Homer Foundation, which gives scholarships to young men pursuing careers as pilots.

