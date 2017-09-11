UNCW women's golf finishes second at William & Mary Invitational

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – Sophomore Thao My Nguyen finished in a tie for first place to lead UNCW to a second-place finish at the William & Mary Invitational at Kingsmill Resort on Monday afternoon.

The Seahawks, who shot a 294 team score in the final round, finished just two shots behind Penn State for the team title. Nguyen, meanwhile, finished in a tie with Penn State’s Jackie Rogowicz for the individual lead, but Rogowicz claimed the title after a one-hole playoff.

Nguyen, who finished with a 218 (+2) score for the tournament, was one of three Seahawks to earn a top five finish. Junior Ellinoora Moisio earned third place after posting a one-over par 73 in the final round while senior Kayla Thompson followed in a tie for fourth place with a five-over par 221 tournament score.

Freshman Caroline Cahill completed the first tournament of her college career with a share of 26th place after carding a 76 in the final round. Senior Alaina Yeatts finished in a tie for 46th place.

Freshman Rachael Mast, who also made her collegiate debut this weekend, played as an individual and claimed a tie for 37th place following a six-over par 78 in the third round.

Up Next: The Seahawks return to action at the Furman Lady Paladin Invitational on Sept. 22-24.

Team Scores: 1. Penn State 296-294-298=888; 2. UNCW 297-299-294=890; 3. Seton Hall 296-296-300=892; T-4. Col. of Charleston 304-296-303=903; T-4. William & Mary 306-300-297=903; 6. Xavier 311-298-311=920; 7. James Madison 314-300-312=926; 8. Cincinnati 308-307-314=929; 9. USF 320-311-322=953; 10. Radford 331-321-317=969; 11. Western Carolina 349-335-334=1018.

UNCW Results: T-1. Thao My Nguyen 73-75-70=218; 3. Ellinoora Moisio 74-73-73=220; T-4. Kayla Thompson 75-71-75=221; T-26. Caroline Cahill 75-80-76=231; T-46. Alaina Yeatts 80-80-80=240.

UNCW Individuals: T-37. Rachael Mast 78-80-78=236.