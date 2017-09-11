Irma's impact felt in Wrightsville Beach

Strong winds and waves did not keep people away from Wrightsville Beach Monday evening.

The peripheral effects of Tropical Storm Irma brought winds up to 35 miles per hour along with 6-to-8 foot waves.

Many stopped by the beach to take pictures or see the waves for themselves.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue said it was safe to be on the beach, but getting in the ocean is a different story.

"It's extremely dangerous, especially right now," Jeremy Owens said. "With the 6-8 foot surf and the wind conditions, the surf's not really that good. We'll see it clean up over the next couple of days, but everyone should know their limitations and be safe out there."

He said the ocean will continue to be dangerous throughout the week.

