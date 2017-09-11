Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office prepares for high-speed chases

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office trains to keep residents safe in every situation, even ones that don't happen often.

The most recent training exercise is not your typical traffic stop training. Instead, they prepared to stop high-speed chases.

"I would wish that no one would flee," Sgt. Gary Turlington said. "Unfortunately that's not reality."

Turlington is part of the Bladen County special training section and the instructor for the exercise.

He explained that deputy training hasn't always been so thorough. This section didn't even exist until 2015, when James McVicker became sheriff.

"Since he has taken office, training for local officers has increased by more than 300 percent," Turlington said.

Before deputies hit the streets to begin training, they had to train in the classroom.

"Specialized training is important because he has an opportunity in a benevolent environment such as this, in absence of a real and dire threat, in scenario based learning," Turlington said. "To study and learn and practice the techniques he would use in real life so when the wolf does come, he's well prepared."

They spent the first portion of the training session learning how to properly use tire deflation devices -- stop sticks -- to stop a fleeing car.

"Tire deflation devices are used specifically during specific and special circumstances, mostly high risk, fugitive or felony type apprehensions," Turlington said. "It's one of our many tools in the toolbox to protect ourselves and the general public."

Once the classroom training was over, it was time to practice on the roads.

Each deputy took turns deploying the device. After throwing it into the road, they run for cover, and when the car being chased comes near, they pull the device into the street.

"The tire deflation devices are typically hollow, spike typed devices that deflate the tires," Turlington said. "They’re not designed to burst, not designed to damage. They’re designed to deflate the tires and by reducing the speeds and increasing the amount of safety for the officers and the general public from these individuals that are absolutely unwilling to stop."

After the practice exercises, it came time to try their skills in a simulated chase.

"High-speed pursuits are a problem nationally," Turlington said. "Unfortunately, a lot of the time folks just won't follow the law and pull over when they're supposed to."

Each deputy successfully stopped the fleeing car, working to keep the community safer no matter the situation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.