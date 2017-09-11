Wind advisory cancels Whiteville City, Columbus County schools Monday

Winds predicted between 40 to 50 miles per hour right around the time Whiteville students were scheduled to leave school Monday prompted the city to cancel classes. (Source: WECT)

Winds predicted between 40 to 50 miles per hour right around the time Whiteville students were scheduled to leave school Monday prompted the city to cancel classes.

According to Superintendent Kenny Garland, gusts of 35 miles per hour or higher make it harder for buses to drive, putting students in danger.

“We operate on the side of caution," he said. "We want to err on the side of caution, but we understand that a normal routine is very important in the lives of our students and families. The decision is always difficult to make when you’re doing a closing or a delay so we take a lot of variables into consideration before we make that final decision.”

One of those variables is consulting the city’s safety and risk management officer, Hal Lowder. Lowder said he passes on information he learns weather-wise after being briefed by the National Weather Service.

On Monday, that information was that Columbus County was under a wind advisory until 12 a.m. Tuesday with the highest gusts between noon and 6 p.m.

Lowder said the city also consults with the county before making decisions. Columbus County schools were also closed Monday due to the winds.

“If the county takes off and the city doesn’t, that causes some grief sometimes because of just location issues, so they also confer with each other, the county and the city, and they try to make a decision based on each other’s recommendations,” Lowder said.

According to Garland, the city announced the decision to close schools at 5 p.m. Sunday to ensure parents had enough time to make other plans for their kids.

“Childcare is very important," Garland said. "In case we do not have school, we still have parents that have to go to work so they have to make a decision on that.”

One of those parents brought her daughter to work as a veterinarian with her Monday. Christine Long said it wasn’t a big deal for her to bring her daughter Keylin to the office for part of the day, and then take a half day and go shopping for the rest.

Her daughter seemed to like it too.

“I played on my iPad and she fixed the animals,” Keylin said.

Christine said, however, that she couldn’t help but think it was a little funny that winds were the reason her daughter wasn’t in school.

“I found myself laughing just a little bit simply because school is so different than it was when I was in school," Christine said. "We didn’t cancel school because of weather. You were either in the middle of a hurricane, or you were having sleet, ice, hail or you couldn’t get on the roads.”

If canceling classes means her daughter will be safer, though, Christine said she’s all for it.

“If that’s what the school system is going to do to make sure their children are safe and taken care of, then that’s fine and I’ll do what I need to do to take care of my children,” she said.

Keylin doesn’t mind tagging along. In fact, she said she’d like to do it more often.

“If you have school tomorrow, are you going back to school?” Christine asked.

“No,” Keylin said.

Whiteville City Schools and Columbus County Schools will operate on a normal schedule Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.