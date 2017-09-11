BBQ chain serving up salutes to service on 9/11

Mission BBQ in Wilmington gave first responders free sandwiches and donated money from cup sales to local first responder charities on the 16th anniversary of 9/11. (Source: WECT)

Mission BBQ in Wilmington treated first responders to free sandwiches and donated money from Salute To Service cup sales to local first responder charities.

"We are proud of the food we serve, but most important, it's an opportunity to really serve those that serve us," branch manager John Turner said. "We want to be the first responder to the first responder."

Turner joined the Mission BBQ team five years ago as a way to serve up support for first responders.

"They make the ultimate sacrifice so we can sleep soundly at night," Turner explained. "Those are real heroes. Those are the guys that run in when everyone else is running out."

The pain of watching the Twin Towers fall on Sept. 11, 2001, may never go away. Like many Americans, Karl Deweese remembers where he was and what he was doing when he heard about the attacks.

Deweese said he left work immediately and decided to show his support for the country.

"I decided that I was going to put an American flag on my truck and drive around Wilmington," Deweese said. The Wilmington native led over 30 trucks and motorcycles on an hour-long drive as America was still reeling.

"You could see the fear, the hurt and it just felt good to know that we were doing this to make everyone aware that we were going to stand strong," Deweese added.

Sixteen years later, Deweese took pictures with local first responders outside the restaurant on Monday, thanking them for their service. Nearly 400 first responders died trying to save people in the attacks and Deweese said people need to support the ones who have our backs every day.

"As long as I live, I will never forget," he said.

