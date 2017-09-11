Cape Fear's Carly Higgins named NJCAA Division I player of the week

Freshman Carly Higgins is not wasting any time making an impact for the Cape Fear Community College soccer team.
The former Ashley standout was named the NJCAA Division I player of the week after scoring nine goals in the Sea Devils’ first four games.
CFCC (4-0) returns to the field Tuesday when it plays host to Patrick Henry Community College. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.
