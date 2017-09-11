Cape Fear's Carly Higgins named NJCAA Division I player of the w - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear's Carly Higgins named NJCAA Division I player of the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Freshman Carly Higgins is not wasting any time making an impact for the Cape Fear Community College soccer team.

The former Ashley standout was named the NJCAA Division I player of the week after scoring nine goals in the Sea Devils’ first four games. 

CFCC (4-0) returns to the field Tuesday when it plays host to Patrick Henry Community College. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

