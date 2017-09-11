Canal Drive closed in Carolina Beach due to flooding

Canal Drive in Carolina Beach will remain closed until flooding subsides according to a message from Town Manager Michael Cramer on Monday afternoon.

Officials closed Canal Drive at 1:01 p.m. Monday due to flooding from high seas that began around 11 a.m.

Three motorists ignored the road closed signs and were overtaken by water. Tow companies had to retrieve the vehicles.

As of 4 p.m., several blocks of Canal Drive had standing water across the center line and Cramer said the 6 p.m. low tide probably won't happen because of additional wind and rain.

The next high tide is expected at midnight and is likely to bring more water inland than Monday morning's high tide.

"I have instructed the Police Department and Operations Department to leave Canal Dr. closed until after the midnight high tide flooding subsides," Cramer said in a Facebook message. "Parking enforcement has been suspended and residents in the area are allowed to park on the side streets and in the town parking lot on Sandpiper. Police and Operations staff will be on watch for issues."

