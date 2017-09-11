Bladen Co. Schools to operate on a two-hour delay Sept. 12

Officials with Bladen County Schools said the system will operate on a two-hour delay for all students and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The delay is due to continued heavy rains from Irma as the storm passes over the southeastern part of the United States after making landfall in Florida over the weekend.

Due to continued heavy rains @BladenCountySch will operate on a 2-hour delay Tue, Sept 12 for all students & staff. — Bladen County School (@BladenCountySch) September 11, 2017

