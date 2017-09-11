Bladen Co. Schools to operate on a two-hour delay Sept. 12 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Bladen Co. Schools to operate on a two-hour delay Sept. 12

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Officials with Bladen County Schools said the system will operate on a two-hour delay for all students and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The delay is due to continued heavy rains from Irma as the storm passes over the southeastern part of the United States after making landfall in Florida over the weekend.

