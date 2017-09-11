Living History program coming to Moores Creek National Battlefield

Moores Creek National Battlefield is hosting its annual Third Saturday Living History Program on Saturday.

The event is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the park's demonstration area near the Patriots Hall picnic area.

Patriot and Loyalist encampments and weapons demonstrations will take place as well as backwoods camps and fire starting, blacksmithing, bagpiping, colonial cooking and beverages, medicine, quill pen writing, and toys and games.

People of all ages are welcomed, as are dogs, as long as they're kept on a leash.

Visit the Moores Creek National Battlefield Facebook page or the official website for more information.

The park address is 40 Patriots Hall Dr., Currie, NC 28435 and the phone number is 910-283-5591.

