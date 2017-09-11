Calabash man arrested on drug, resisting arrest charges

A Brunswick County man is facing drug and resisting arrest charges after an incident on Friday.

According to warrants, Eric Lamont Stevens, 36, of Calabash, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance and felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place to keep and sell a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

Stevens was caught with nine grams of cocaine as well as straws, wax bindles and plastic bags to store, contain and conceal the drug. A warrant states that as Stevens was being detained, he attempted to flee the scene on foot, resisted being handcuffed and failed to submit to officers' commands.

Stevens was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center on a $520,000 bond.

