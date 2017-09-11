Wilmington sex offender back in jail on child sex crime charges

A convicted sex offender in Wilmington is back behind bars following his arrest on child sex crime charges Monday.

According to online records, John Anthony Massengale, 46, was taken into custody by Wilmington police in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue and charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, among other charges.

Massengale was booked into the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department could not provide any more details regarding Massengale's charges.

In 2010, Massengale used a security camera concealed inside a ballpoint pen to record a teenage girl using the bathroom.

He was later convicted of indecent liberties with a child and secret peeping in 2012 and sentenced to 120 days in prison and 60 months probation. Massengale was also required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

